Bengal's efforts forced Centre to think of lifting GST on insurance premium: Mamata

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the Centre's likely decision to exempt GST on term life insurance premiums and premiums paid by senior citizens for health coverage is the result of sustained efforts by her government.

She said the Central government appears to be "under pressure" to cut taxes to benefit common people.

On Saturday, a senior Central government official stated that term life insurance policies and health insurance premiums for senior citizens are likely to be exempt from GST, as most members of a state ministerial panel favoured tax cuts to benefit the public.

The GoM (Group of Ministers), which met on Saturday to decide on GST for health and life insurance premiums, chose to exempt GST on premiums paid by individuals, other than senior citizens, for health insurance coverage up to Rs 5 lakh. However, 18 per cent GST will continue to be levied on health insurance coverage exceeding Rs 5 lakh.

"Our sustained efforts appear to be paying dividends – the central government looks like it is being further pressured into finally succumbing to our demands to withdraw/modify the unjust 18 per cent GST on health and life insurance products/policies," Banerjee wrote on X on Saturday.