Bengaluru: 7 schools get bomb threat by mail, police conduct searches

Seven schools in the city have received bomb threat through e-mail and police teams are at the spot conducting checks, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Friday said

NH Web Desk

Seven schools in the city have received bomb threat through e-mail and police teams are at the spot conducting checks, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Friday said.

The threat mail received by various schools of Bengaluru City states that a "very powerful bomb" has been planted in the school.

"Four schools on the outskirts of Bengaluru have received bomb threat through email, our local police are checking about it," Pant said as reported by NDTV.

There is a drill and as per that the bomb squads have gone there for checking, he added.


"Based on the email, our teams are checking there at the spot...when more information comes, it will be shared with you (media)," the Commissioner said.

