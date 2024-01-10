Bengaluru CEO may have pre-planned son's murder, cooked up suicide story

The investigation into the murder of her four-year-old son by a startup CEO in Goa has taken a twist with the police suspecting that the accused, 39-year-old Suchana Seth, had been planning the crime for a long time and cooking up a story of an attempted suicide.

Sources said Seth, CEO of a Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence startup company, had put up a social media post with a picture of her son and the hashtag "what will happen to him"? The sources said the post was written on 10 October 2023, and thus aroused suspicions of pre-planning the murder on the mother's part.

The police have also gathered information that Seth was arrogant and quarrelsome within the apartment premises.

Sources also said the child's father Venkataramana had arrived from Jakarta in Indonesia to Bengaluru to meet his son on Sunday after being granted visitation rights, bringing toys and new clothes for his son. But Seth had taken the child to Goa on Saturday, and though Venkataramana made several phone and video calls to her, they remained unanswered.

Meanwhile, the family of four-year-old Chinmay conducted his last rites at Harishchandra Ghat in Bengaluru, amidst the heart-wrenching scene of a grieving Venkataramana carrying the body of his child in his arms and walking toward the graveyard.