Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

A Bengaluru couple was shocked when they noticed a snake in their Amazon package.

The snake, suspected to be a spectacled cobra, was stuck in the adhesive tape used for the packaging, said the couple, who had ordered an Xbox controller from the online retail giant.

The couple, IT professionals from Sarjapur who wished not to be named, then made a video which went viral.

An Amazon India spokesperson said on Wednesday that the company is investigating the incident.

"The safety of our customers, employees and associates is a top priority for us. We work hard to provide customers with a trustworthy shopping experience and it's our commitment to go above and beyond to make things right for them. We take all customer complaints seriously and are investigating this incident," the spokesperson told PTI.

The couple said they had ordered an Xbox controller recently from Amazon and received a live snake in the package.