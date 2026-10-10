Bengaluru police inspect 400–500 pubs and bars in late-night crackdown

Around 1,500 police personnel inspected 400–500 pubs and bars across Bengaluru in an operation that continued until 2 a.m. on Saturday.

The checks focused on closing times, underage drinking and compliance with licensing conditions.

Police also set up road checkpoints to detect drink-driving and other offences.

Around 1,500 police personnel inspected 400–500 pubs and bars across Bengaluru in a late-night operation to check compliance with closing times, restrictions on serving alcohol to minors and licensing conditions.

Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh led the crackdown, which continued until 2 a.m. on Saturday. Nineteen IPS officers, including two Joint Commissioners, participated alongside jurisdictional police teams and personnel from the Central Crime Branch.

Establishments on Brigade Road, including Brigade Garden and Page 3, were among those inspected. Police also carried out checks in Koramangala, around Anand Rao Circle and at other locations across the city.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said the operation was intended to ensure that establishments observed their prescribed closing deadlines and did not serve alcohol to underage customers. Jurisdictional Deputy Commissioners of Police would examine these issues, he added.