Bengaluru: PVR multiplex, mall staff fined Rs 1.25 lakh for waste management violations
According to corporation, officials find that the establishment is failing to comply with Solid Waste Management Rules
The Bengaluru South City Corporation has imposed a total fine of Rs 1.25 lakh on staff associated with PVR INOX Limited and Forum Mall in two separate incidents involving violations of waste management rules and the alleged use and improper disposal of banned single-use plastics.
Bengaluru South City Corporation commissioner K.N. Ramesh said the penalties were imposed following inspections and complaints regarding non-compliance with waste management regulations in different parts of the city.
In the first incident, corporation officials inspected the waste management practices at the PVR Cinemas establishment on Hosur Main Road in Lakkasandra Ward, under the BTM Layout Assembly Constituency.
According to the corporation, officials found that the establishment had failed to comply with Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, particularly the requirement to segregate wet and dry waste at source. Officials also found the use of banned single-use plastics (SUP).
Also Read: PVR Pictures is now PVR INOX Pictures
Following the inspection, the Corporation imposed a Rs 75,000 fine on PVR, which was reportedly recovered on the spot.
In a separate incident, officials acted on complaints from local residents after sewage treatment plant (STP) waste was allegedly found dumped illegally near Shop Well Supermarket in Jayanagar Housing Society Layout, Uttarahalli, along Kanakapura Main Road.
The corporation said staff from Forum Mall acknowledged that the dumped STP waste had originated from their establishment. A fine of Rs 50,839 was subsequently imposed and recovered from the concerned staff, taking the total penalties in the two incidents to Rs 1,25,839.
The corporation said the action was part of its efforts to enforce waste management regulations and prevent improper disposal of waste by commercial establishments.
Commissioner K.N. Ramesh warned that commercial establishments, shopping malls, cinema theatres and hotels must strictly comply with Solid Waste Management regulations. He also stressed the need for proper waste segregation, responsible disposal and adherence to restrictions on single-use plastics.
There was no immediate reaction from PVR Cinemas (PVR INOX Limited) or Forum Mall regarding the penalties at the time of the report.
With PTI inputs