Bengaluru: PVR multiplex, mall staff fined Rs 1.25 lakh for waste management violations

The Bengaluru South City Corporation has imposed a total fine of Rs 1.25 lakh on staff associated with PVR INOX Limited and Forum Mall in two separate incidents involving violations of waste management rules and the alleged use and improper disposal of banned single-use plastics.

Bengaluru South City Corporation commissioner K.N. Ramesh said the penalties were imposed following inspections and complaints regarding non-compliance with waste management regulations in different parts of the city.

In the first incident, corporation officials inspected the waste management practices at the PVR Cinemas establishment on Hosur Main Road in Lakkasandra Ward, under the BTM Layout Assembly Constituency.

According to the corporation, officials found that the establishment had failed to comply with Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, particularly the requirement to segregate wet and dry waste at source. Officials also found the use of banned single-use plastics (SUP).