Besides Uniform Civil Code, MPs Seek to Restore Ballot Papers and dump the CAA

More than fifty private members’ bills have been introduced in the 17th Lok Sabha, a slew of them on Friday last week. Private Members’ Bills are those which are introduced by MPs who are not ministers and not introducing the bills on behalf of the government. Few private members’ bills are discussed and fewer still become the law in India. The figures for such bills in the United Kingdom are healthier. In the last 70 years in India, only 15 such bills eventually became laws.

But Private member’ bills do influence policies and laws by drawing attention to the issues. Reduction of voting age to 18, decriminalising homosexuality and suspension of Article 370 were first introduced by private members’ bills in Parliament. A BJP member introduced a private members’ bill last week to constitute a committee for introducing a uniform civil code, which is widely believed to have the blessings of the ruling party.

Here is a short and incomplete list of some of the Private Members’ Bills introduced in the Lok Sabha last week: