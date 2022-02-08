'Better not to hear luxury litigation', SC rejects Amazon plea to submit written submission in Future case

On Tuesday, the Amazon counsel sought permission to file a 7-page written submission in the matter, which irked a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana. The Chief Justice told the Amazon counsel this is a tactic to drag on a luxury litigation between parties and queried, if the counsel was trying to undermine the understanding of the court in understanding its arguments?



The bench told the Amazon counsel that the order is in the process and now it wants to file a 7-page written submission and following this practice, Future should also be given a chance to file counter written submission in the matter. Disagreeing with this practice, the Chief Justice, "Where is this going to end?...better not to hear these luxury litigations".



Senior advocate K.V. Viswanathan, representing Future Retail, submitted before the bench that this is an unfair practice and opposed the request made by Amazon.