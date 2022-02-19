Better.com faces another mass layoff after CEO Vishal Garg's return

"Multiple sources who wish to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation tell TechCrunch that Better is preparing for a massive layoff that could affect as much as 40 per cent to 50 per cent of its staff," the report said late on Friday.



The layoffs are expected to happen sometime in March.



The latest top-level resignations are from Clayton Coral, the company's VP of finance; Christian Wallace, head of real estate; Paul Tyger, general manager of purchase; and Stephen Rosen, head of sales.



In a LinkedIn post, Coral announced his departure, stating that he was leaving after nearly three years in his role as VP of finance.



"I have decided to leave and seek new opportunities. My time at Better was an incredibly rewarding experience and I am grateful to my colleagues, particularly those in the financing and accounting team, for their trust and camaraderie over these years. I learned so much from all of you and I am amazed at what we accomplished," Coral posted this week.