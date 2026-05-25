Beyond cricket: How Eden Gardens gave 1,500 children a night of belonging

The boy had never seen a night like this before.

For years, 12-year-old Raju had grown up in the narrow lanes of Kolkata’s red-light district, where darkness arrives early and hope often disappears before midnight. Cricket, for him, meant catching glimpses of matches on television sets placed inside crowded tea stalls or listening to excited voices spilling out from nearby homes. Eden Gardens was a place he knew only through stories.

But on Sunday night, as the floodlights illuminated the iconic stadium and nearly 60,000 voices erupted around him, the child sat frozen in wonder. His eyes widened as giant screens flashed, music thundered through the stands, and the Kolkata Knight Riders walked onto the field to face Delhi Capitals in what became KKR’s final IPL match of the season.

For the first time in his life, he was inside Eden Gardens.

“I thought the stars had come down to earth,” he whispered softly to a volunteer sitting beside him.

Raju was among nearly 1,500 children and individuals with special needs, visual impairments, autism and vulnerable social backgrounds who were brought to the stadium free of cost through an initiative led by Kolkata Police inspector Subrata Das, officer-in-charge of the city police’s Dial 100 emergency response unit.

What unfolded inside Eden Gardens on Sunday went far beyond cricket. It became an evening of dignity, inclusion and joy — and for many children, a memory powerful enough to outshine years of hardship.

Das spent weeks coordinating with organisations, police personnel and volunteers after KKR extended around 1,500 tickets for the match.

“The objective was simple — no child should feel excluded from experiences that bring happiness and create memories. Witnessing the joy on their faces made every effort worthwhile,” Das said.