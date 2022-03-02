Beyond pathetic: Manish Tewari on ministers receiving students from Ukraine

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday criticised the move of the government where ministers are receiving students at airports who have been evacuated from the war zone of Ukraine.



He termed it as "beyond pathetic"



"Beyond Pathetic. The braggadocio by these NDA/BJP Ministers.For God Sake if you are getting Indians out you are not doing anyone a favour. It is your job God Damn it. Every Indian Govt from First Gulf War-1990 onwards has done pretty much the same in every crisis & even before", he tweeted.