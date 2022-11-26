Bhagirath palace fire: Delhi LG forms committee to address hanging wire issues

"Visited the fire site at Bhagirath Palace, Chandni Chowk, where the cooling process is yet on. With hanging wires, overloaded circuits, old buildings, water shortage & narrow lanes, such areas are dangerously prone to blazes," said LG Saxena in a tweet.



In a subsequent tweet, he informed, "Have constituted a multi-disciplinary committee to look into ways and means of effectively addressing these issues with active involvement of residents and other stakeholders, in areas like Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Pahar Ganj etc & submit a report within 30 days."



The incident was reported at 9.19 p.m. on Thursday. The fire broke out in a shop in Mahalaxmi Market and soon spread to the adjacent shops of electrical appliances, according to the fire department.