"Bhagwan Aur Khuda", performed by Manoj Bajpayee about communal harmony makes comeback on social media

"I first thought about the poem in 2020 and it was released in May in the same year. The pandemic had begun and there was uncertainty and I wanted to give a positive message about humanity.



"I guess because of recent events, it struck a chord somewhere stronger now and it got the video back into notice. It is a simple video. It doesn't blame anyone or point fingers at anyone and rather says why can't we co-exist in harmony, Zaveri told PTI.



The director said through the medium of Bhagwaan aur Khuda, he has made an attempt to communicate that we all are one.



Zaveri credits Bajpayee for recognising and helping him bring a new side of his personality to people.



This has shown a new side of me and the amount of appreciation I have got is a lot. I am grateful to Manoj sir for lending his voice for something poignant and powerful. It meant a lot to me, he added.



Ask him if he plans to write another poem, the filmmaker replied, Never say never (about writing another poem) as this thought came out of the blue, so if anything comes, I will do it.



The poem "Bhagwan Aur Khuda" happens to be the director's second poem, after John Abraham recited his first poem "Mera Bharat Mahaan", about lauding the spirit of India -- penned by Zaveri.