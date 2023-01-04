Bhaichung Bhutia joins hands with regional political outfit in Sikkim to implement ILP

"I think such concerns are completely false, ILP will never stop tourism. In fact, quality tourism is possible through ILP which can provide checks and balances. ILP will also give data so that we can understand our carrying capacity and avoid tourism inflow beyond our infrastructure," said the HSP president.



"For example, if getting permits impact tourism then tourists would not be interested in going to Tsomgo Lake (Changu Lake) and Nathu La where you need permits. Ninety-nine per cent of tourists coming to Gangtok go to Tsomgo Lake and Nathu La because of snowfall, lake and beautiful scenery. Has a single tourist said they won't go because they need to take permits?", said Bhaichung.



Both HSP and SRP are also jointly demanding restoration of Sikkimese Nepali reserved seats in the state's Legislative Assembly.



There used to be reserved Assembly seats for the Sikkimese Nepali community till 1979.



The two regional political parties would be holding consultations and meetings in coming days with the people regarding their main issues including ILP and restoration of Sikkimese Nepali Assembly seats.