Bhalswa landfill fire: Residents gasp for clean air

Usually, the air quality is categorised as 'good' when the AQI is between 0 and 30; 'satisfactory' at 31-60; 'moderate' at 61-90; 'poor' at 91-120; 'very poor' at 121-250; and 'severe' at over 250.



Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has also issued directions to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to investigate the landfill fire incident and submit a report within 24 hours. The directions were issued on Tuesday.



The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, officials said that the rising temperature these days allows the formation of methane gas at the dumpyard site which is extremely flammable.