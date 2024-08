Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Dalits, Adivasis demand proportionate representation

The NACDAOR has urged the government to reject this judgement, arguing it threatens the constitutional rights of SCs and STs.

The organisation is also calling for the enactment of a new Act of Parliament on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs, which would be protected by inclusion in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

This, they argue, will safeguard these provisions from judicial interference and promote social harmony.

The NACDAOR has also demanded the immediate release of caste-based data on SC/ST/OBC employees in government services to ensure their accurate representation.

They are also pushing for the establishment of an Indian Judicial Service to recruit judicial officers and judges from all sections of society, with a target of 50 per cent representation from SC, ST and OBC categories in the higher judiciary.

The organisation has called for filling up of all backlog vacancies in central and state government departments, as well as public sector undertakings.

The body said the private-sector companies benefiting from government incentives or investments must enact affirmative action policies in their firms.

The NACDAOR has appealed to Dalits, Adivasis and OBCs to participate in a peaceful agitation on Wednesday.