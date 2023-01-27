Bharat Jodo Yatra: A ‘Caesura’ Moment for the Yatra

Time and again, even those who were moved by the Yatra’s message have asked: what next? To answer that question as a ‘to do’ list is to drag the spirit of the Yatra down to the level of a political agenda or to liken it to so many other yatras in post-Independence India, undertaken for shortterm political advantage. To stay true to its lofty register, its cultural and spiritual appeal, the Yatra’s caesura moment must be used to spell out ‘what not to do’. For instance, clearly denouncing actions in public life that focus on communal and caste considerations, or eschewing community initiatives for narrowminded gains such as electoral success.

This is also a moment to contemplate how the Congress party of today will engage with the lofty goals of the Yatra. No doubt the party must survive and strive for political success. It must fight politically the source of violence and hatred in the country. However, the Yatra has not been driven primarily by political considerations. The Yatra’s high-minded ideals of inclusion, of pluralism, of caring for the most disadvantaged sections of society, of tuning in to the voices of the poor and powerless must find ample room in the party’s thought processes, even as it builds itself back into a fighting-fit organisation vying for power.