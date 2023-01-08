Bharat Jodo Yatra: A Sense of Its Mission

Going by eyewitness accounts, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has been a phenomenal success. So much so that debating its success/ failure is now a prime-time obsession.

Many of these TV debates are biased, but it’s neither right nor fair to dismiss them all as ‘manufactured’; there is an attempt to gauge the impact of the Yatra. Not even just in TV studios but in political circles too. There is also a perceptible curiosity among common folk about the Yatra, about what makes it so different.

They have heard, of course, that the Yatra is not about elections or electoral gains—and the outcome of the recently concluded assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal lend some credence to that assertion. Nor is it about unifying the Opposition.

A rather ludicrous theory doing the rounds is that the Yatra is to salvage/ burnish Rahul Gandhi’s image; this deserves no comment. But that also begs the question what the Yatra is really about, if not any of the above.

The answer is the name itself—the words ‘Bharat Jodo’ (reconnect India) declare, loud and clear, what the Yatra seeks to do. But to grasp the spirit and the urgency of this mission, it is necessary to comprehend the disconnect the RSS and BJP are cynically engineering.

The most visible disconnect is, of course, the great trust deficit between the Hindus and Muslims (also Christians) and the great gap between the super-rich and the poor. These have featured in Rahul’s speeches throughout the Yatra.

There are three other divisions the RSS has worked hard to create—think of them as mental walls, designed to divide. The first of these walls stands between the truth of things and the information circulated about them among people. Supplicant media is made the instrument to effect this divide.

Two, the massive negative propaganda about Congress leaders, both living and dead, which serves to tarnish their public image and demoralise party workers. Never before has a political party spent so much sinister energy maligning opposition leaders. The third wall stands between Indians and their understanding of their past.