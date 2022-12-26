Bharat Jodo Yatra: A vignette from ITO, Delhi

Five and a half years after her 17-year-old son was stabbed to death on a Mathura-bound train, and his body pushed out somewhere in Faridabad, Saira Banu stood with a placard to greet the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday as it reached Delhi.

Junaid and his two brothers were returning home after Eid-shopping in Delhi when the incident took place in June, 2017. A minor altercation had spun out of control with a group of passengers manhandling the brothers and abusing them as ‘beef eaters’ and ‘anti-nationals’. Six people were arrested including the main accused, a 30-year-old security guard working in Delhi. All of them were out on bail within months.

‘I am still waiting for justice’, she explained hopefully near ITO as she waited with others to catch the attention of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Her petition to the Supreme Court, following the dismissal of a petition for a CBI inquiry by the Punjab & Haryana High Court, remains pending.

She lustily cheered as the first surge of Yatris reached ITO and raised the slogan “Nafrat Choddo, Bharat Jodo” with others. Some of her relatives and friends accompanying her were emotional. “Who can understand it better than her the cost extracted by hatred,” one of them said.

Police had dismissed reports that the lynching followed a rumour that the brothers were carrying beef. They were not. Some reports claimed that it was their skull caps which had made some passengers to abuse the brothers. But while fewer than 10 passengers got into a brawl and assaulted the three brothers, and one of them stabbed Junaid fatally, there was little or no attempt by other passengers to stop the mob and prevent the lynching.