Bharat Jodo Yatra aimed at changing India's situation, not to improve Rahul's image: Omar Abdullah

The Bharat Jodo Yatra's aim is not to "improve" Rahul Gandhi's image but to change the prevailing atmosphere of the country, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said Friday as he joined the Congress' Kanyakumari to Kashmir march passing through here.

The former chief minister, however, sidestepped questions on the Congress' stand on the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, saying he does not want to delve into it.

"We have joined this march not for the image of an individual but for the image of the country," Abdullah said.