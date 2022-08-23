Congress launches website, tagline, pamphlet for Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Congress on Tuesday officially launched the website and tagline for the pan-India 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', scheduled to begin on September 7 from Kanyakumari.

It said that the aim of the yatra is to unite India; to come together and get the country back on its feet.

Veteran leaders Jairam Ramesh and Digvijaya Singh jointly launched the detailed programme of the event.

The Yatra, which aims to unite the country, protect India's diversity, ensure equality and end hatred will pass through 12 states and two Union Territories before culminating in Jammu and Kashmir. It will span a distance of nearly 3,500 kilometres in a time period of about 150 days. In addition, the Yatra will be carried out simultaneously in other states too.

Launching its website and logo, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh mentioned the three objectives of the Yatra:

To deal with the tremendous challenge of economic inequality which is dividing India;

To overcome the social polarisation in the country which is taking place in the name of caste, religion, food, dress, language etc;

Thirdly, to overcome the political division which is being caused by the misuse of the central agencies, the abuse of the Constitution and the conflict between the Centre and the states.

On the occasion, veteran Congress leader Digvijay Singh said, "We will highlight issues like constitutional institutions being compromised, inflation and other issues in this yatra. Its purpose would be to exhort people to shed hatred and come together for the betterment of the country."

"Don't you, as citizens of India, feel the need of this Yatra for uniting India amid the way religious frenzy is being spread, and economic and social gaps are increasing?" he asked.

Senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, will actively participate in the march. Those who are unable to join physically will help spread its message by organising events and participating in online campaigns.