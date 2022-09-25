Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress workers protest with cutouts of gas cylinders in Kerala's Thrissur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday resumed the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Thiroor in the district accompanied by hundreds of party workers holding banners and placards against the high cooking gas prices in the country.

The morning session of the 150-day-long yatra covered a distance of around 11 kilometres before concluding at Wadakkanchery.

Senior Congress leaders including, K. Muraleedharan, K.C. Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan and MPs from the district among others joined Gandhi in his walk.

The Congress workers were carrying placards in the shape of LPG cylinders highlighting steep cooking gas prices in the country.

After concluding the morning session of the foot march at Wadakkanchery, Gandhi took a chopper to Nilambur and paid his respects at the residence of late Congress leader Aryadan Mohammed.