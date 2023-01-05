Bharat Jodo Yatra not an event but movement: Jairam Ramesh

The yatra has been taken out to understand the concerns of the people and it is not "an event but a movement and it will continue," the Congress leader asserted.



He claimed that today the country is witnessing a direct fight between two ideologies, one represented by the BJP and the RSS, and the other by the Congress.



"Electoral politics is a different thing. But the fight of ideologies will take several years because the poison of polarisation has reached everywhere in our society. The poison of the RSS and the division (are) which the prime minister spreads everywhere," Ramesh alleged.



There has also been an "attempt to trample our diversity in the last 10 years", he said, adding that "these things will take time to be fought".



The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, will end with the hoisting of the national flag by Gandhi in Srinagar on January 30. The march has so far covered nine states and one Union Territory -- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi.



The yatra has invigorated Congress workers and the party will take the success of this march to the block, district and state levels through 'Haath se Haath Jodo Yatras' from January 26 to March 26, Ramesh said



"Several workers of the RLD ( Rashtriya Lok Dal) joined us on Wednesday in Baghpat. We can say that we have the support of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)," he said.



"The yatra is not for uniting the opposition but the unity of the opposition can be an outcome of the yatra. If the Congress is strengthened, the unity of the opposition will be strengthened. A weak Congress cannot strengthen the unity of the opposition," he said.



Local leaders and activists, including RLD Shamli district unit chief Rampal Dhama, whose party is an alliance partner of the SP in Uttar Pradesh, joined the yatra in Baghpat on Wednesday.



RLD national secretary Raj Kumar Sangwan told PTI in Baghpat on Thursday that party workers are welcoming the Bharat Jodo Yatra wherever its going in the state.



Party regional head Chaudhary Yogendra Singh said workers under the leadership of Shamli district president Wajid Ali welcomed the yatra in the district and joined it.



SP president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawat have extended moral support to the yatra.