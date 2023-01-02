'Bharat Jodo Yatra’ of Bengal Cong resumes from Kolkata

The West Bengal Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' reached Kolkata on Monday with the party’s state unit president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury starting a march from Taratala in the southwest part of the city.

The yatra, which has been renamed as ‘Sagar Se Pahar Tak’ in the state, was flagged off by Chowdhury from Ganga Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district on December 28.

Joined by several senior leaders of the party in West Bengal, the long march will pass through important junctions and streets of the city, and may go to Netaji Bhavan at Elgin Road where senior leaders are likely to garland Subhas Chandra Bose's portrait.