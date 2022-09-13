'Bharat Jodo Yatra' participants march on undeterred by rain, blisters on feet

Amid intermittent rains and swelling public turnout, the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' entered the third day in Kerala on Tuesday, with the participants marching along undeterred when it began to rain.

Rahul Gandhi, who too is participating in the 3,500 km Kanyakumari-Kashmir foot march, said though the padayatris suffered from blisters on their feet, the campaign would go on.

Scores of people had lined up on the roadsides despite the rain to greet Rahul and the other padayatris.

In a Facebook post, Rahul said, "Even though the feet have blisters, we are out to unite the country, we are not going to stop. #BharatJodoYatra," and uploaded a related video clip.

The yatra, which commenced around 7.15 am from Kaniyapuram near Kazhakootam, saw an encouraging turnout of people like the previous two days of the Kerala leg of the foot march, which is set to cover 3,570 kilometres from Kanyakumari to Kashmir over a 150-day period.