Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches Karnal

The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed its journey in Haryana on Saturday morning, with scores of people joining the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led foot march as it entered Karnal district from adjoining Panipat.

Olympic medallist boxer Vijender Singh and senior Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Randeep Singh Surjewala were among those who joined the yatra which began from Kohand village in Gharaunda here.

According to the schedule, the yatra will halt for the night in Indri here before moving to Kurukshetra district next morning.