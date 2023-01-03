Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes 2nd leg from Delhi, to enter UP by afternoon

The Bharat Jodo Yatra on Tuesday resumed its second leg of the journey from the national capital after a nine-day year-end break.



Led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, the yatra started from the Hanuman Mandir at Kashmiri Gate on Tuesday morning. It will enter Uttar Pradesh by the afternoon, after passing through the busy Outer Ring Road.



Rahul Gandhi along with senior leader Ambika Soni reached the venue of the march where scores of Congress workers and leaders were assembled.



The Yatra will remain in Uttar Pradesh for two days and will enter Haryana's Panipat by Thursday evening.



Starting from Kanyakumari on September 7, the Yatra has so far travelled over 3,000 kms.



It will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar with the hoisting of the national flag by Gandhi.

"The message of Bharat Jodo is not limited only to the 12 states and two Union Territories through which the Yatra passes. Several state-level Yatras have already been announced, and the upcoming 'Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan' will take the message of Bharat Jodo to the doorstep of every Indian," Jairam Ramesh, party spokesperson had said.

