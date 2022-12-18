Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Dausa after day's break

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from here on Sunday after a day's break with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior leader Sachin Pilot walking alongside the former Congress chief.

The yatra resumed from Kalakho here around 8 AM. Several people lined up since early morning to greet the yatra.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Gandhi will address a rally in Alwar on Monday.