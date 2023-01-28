Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K's Awantipora

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, a day after cancelling the foot-march in Anantnag district after the party alleged security lapse.

The Congress on Friday had alleged that police arrangements by the Union Territory's administration "completely collapsed".

On the allegation, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had said pressure on security resources due to the size of the crowd, larger than planned, may have created an impression of lack of security arrangements during the Rahul Gandhi-led march.