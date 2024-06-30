Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: A recipe for lawlessness?

Enact laws in haste, repent at leisure. That’s the cautionary warning coming from the legal fraternity on the new Nyaya Samhita trinity, which is to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Evidence Act. The Samhitas are scheduled to come into force on 1 July.

These onerous new laws, with far-reaching implications, were shoved through Parliament at a time when 150-odd members from the Opposition benches had been suspended and were not even present in the House to express their dissent.

No state governments were consulted nor given the time to study the new laws. In his dissenting note to the parliamentary standing committee, former Union minister and lawyer P. Chidambaram pointed out, ‘State governments, bar associations, state and central police organisations, the Indian Police Foundation, the National Law School Universities, judges of the subordinate judiciary who apply the laws every day, eminent retired judges of the Supreme Court and the High Courts, eminent senior advocates and legal scholars were not consulted at the consideration stage by circulating the draft bills and inviting them to comment.’

While the Supreme Court has refused to hear challenges to the new laws on grounds that they hadn’t yet come into force, the Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has reminded the government that without investing heavily in infrastructure, material resources and technology, and training of forensic experts and investigating officers, the new laws may become unimplementable. He was referring to the provisions that all criminal trials be completed within three years and judgements delivered within 45 days of reserving them.