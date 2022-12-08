BharatPe sues Ashneer and his wife, asks them to repay over Rs 88 cr for swindling firm

According to earlier reports, Madhuri Jain herself received invoices for payments and forwarded them to the accounts team. These invoices were allegedly created by Shwetank Jain, who is her brother and has also been named in the lawsuit.



"The Grover family and their relatives engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds, including, but not limited to, creating fake vendors through which they siphoned money away from the company's expense account and grossly abused company expense accounts in order to enrich themselves and fund their lavish lifestyles," the company had said in an earlier statement.