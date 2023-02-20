Bhiwani Lynching: Haryana police forms SIT to probe negligence

The Haryana police has formed an SIT to probe allegations of negligence against its Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team of Ferozepur-Jhirka in connection with the Bhiwani incident where charred bodies of two Rajasthan men were found in a car recently.



Charred bodies of Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were found inside a burnt car in Loharu in Bhiwani in Haryana on February 16.



Family members of the deceased had alleged that Nasir and Junaid were killed after they were abducted by cow vigilantes.