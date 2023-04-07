Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey's death: Boyfriend Singer Samar Singh arrested from Ghaziabad

He was held late on Thursday night in a joint operation by the local police and their visiting counterparts from Varanasi, a senior officer said.



"A team from the Sarnath police station of the Varanasi Commissionerate had come to Ghaziabad late Thursday night. They sought the help of Ghaziabad police in nabbing Samar Singh from the Charms Castle (housing) society," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ghaziabad City) Nipun Agarwal said.



"The accused is being presented in a Ghaziabad court for transit remand by the Varanasi police team," the DCP said on Friday morning.

Police in Varanasi had issued a Red Corner Notice against Singer Samar Singh, who has been named accused in the case of abetment to the suicide Akanksha Dubey.