Bhopal gas tragedy: Can't decide curative plea for additional funds as lawsuit, SC tells Centre

A curative petition is the last resort for a plaintiff after an adverse judgement has been delivered and the plea for its review rejected. The Centre had not filed a review petition for rescinding the settlement which it now wants enhanced.



The bench, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Abhay S Oka, Vikram Nath and JK Maheshwari, which heard Venkataramani for over seven hours, including the hearing on Tuesday, said, "As far as liability and quantum of compensation is concerned, it is always open to the parties to say that I want to enter into settlement and get rid of any kind of litigation. Now, you (Centre) want to modify the settlement. Can you do it unilaterally? It is not a decree but a compromise".



Venkataramani said the apex court had endorsed the Bhopal Gas Leak Disaster (Processing of Claims) Act, 1985 and the scheme under it.



"Anything that was to be determined by the Welfare Commissioner under the Act and the scheme was to be brought before the court at a later point of time. That is exactly what we are trying to do now," he said, explaining the rationale behind filing the curative petition.



The Centre has been insisting that the enormity of the actual damage caused to human lives and environment could not be assessed properly at the time of the settlement in 1989.



The AG said looking at the enormity of the human tragedy, which was unprecedented, it is very important to go beyond some of the conventional principles.