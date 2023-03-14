Bhopal gas tragedy: SC dismisses Centre's plea seeking additional compensation of Rs 7.4K crore

"No such fraud has been impleaded by the Union of India and their only contention relates to number of victims and injuries...," noted the bench, dismissing the Centre's plea.



The bench added that the responsibility was on the Union of India to make good the deficiency in the compensation and the failure to take insurance policies is gross negligence on the part of the Centre. Detailed judgment in the matter will be uploaded later in the day.



On January 12, the top court had reserved its verdict on the Centre's curative petition seeking an additional Rs 7,400 crore from the successor firms of UCC for extending greater compensation to the victims.