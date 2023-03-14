Bhopal gas tragedy: SC verdict on Centre's plea for additional funds from UCC's successor firms on Mar 14

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Tuesday on the Centre's curative plea seeking an additional Rs 7,844 crore from Union Carbide Corporation's successor firms to extend higher compensation to the victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy that killed over 3,000 people and caused environmental damage.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul will pronounce the verdict. The bench, also comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Abhay S Oka, Justice Vikram Nath and Justice J K Maheshwar, had on January 12 reserved its verdict on the Centre's curative plea.

On January 12, the successor firms of UCC told the top court that the depreciation of the rupee since 1989, when a settlement was arrived at between the company and the Centre, cannot be a ground to now seek a "top-up" of compensation for the victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy.