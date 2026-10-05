Bhopal govt school teacher shifted after Gen Alpha students protest on streets

Class 11 students at Bhopal's Naveen Higher Secondary School protest against physics teacher Babita Kushwah, accusing her of threats, beatings, forced chores and demanding money for projects.

Education authorities shift Kushwah to another school, bring in new physics teacher after four-hour protest.

Teacher denies allegations, district education officer orders inquiry and says it will be completed in two days.

Tempers flared outside a government-run higher secondary school in Bhopal on Monday, 5 October, as a group of Class 11 students took to the road, accusing a female physics teacher of threatening to fail them, making them perform chores and demanding money in the name of projects.

The protest by students of Naveen Higher Secondary School in the Misrod area continued for around four hours before Misrod police station house officer Vimlesh Kumar Rai intervened and brokered a truce between the students and the school management. The students subsequently returned to their classrooms at around 2.00 pm.

Following the protest, education authorities shifted the teacher to another school and brought in another physics teacher to teach the students.

District education officer Abhinav Arya told PTI that the allegations against the teacher would be investigated. "The serious allegations against the teacher will be investigated. We are going to complete the impartial inquiry looking into all the aspects in two days," Arya said. He said the students had been assured that appropriate action would be taken following the inquiry.