Bhrashtachari bhagao abhiyan: Kharge hits back at PM over his corruption jibe at Opposition

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his corruption jibe at the Opposition, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday accused him of running a "bhrashtachari bhagao abhiyan" (make the corrupt flee campaign), and said that he must stop his image makeover by posing as an anti-corruption crusader. Addressing a gathering after inaugurating an extension of the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday, Modi linked the coming together of opposition parties against the BJP to his government's campaign against corruption and said "anti-India" forces are attacking constitutional institutions -- the strong foundation of a rising India -- to stall the country's growth.

Reacting to the remarks, Kharge in a tweet in Hindi said, "Narendra Modi ji, whose Rs 20,000 crore is invested in Adani shell companies?" "Are Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya, Jatin Mehta etc. members of your 'bhrashtachari bhagao abhiyan'? Are you the convenor of this alliance? Stop your image makeover by calling yourself an anti-corruption crusader!" the Congress chief said, hitting out at the prime minister.