BHU withdraws order banning Holi celebrations inside campus

"Is this a circular or a Tughlaqi order? Has Hindu Vishwavidyalaya of Kashi started following the path of Jihadi Jamia? Jihadis oppose Holi in Jamia. Playing music is completely banned in Kashi and its Shiksha Mandir? Holi is not just a festival, it is also a mantra for social harmony around the world," Bansal tweeted.



Meanwhile, after withdrawing the order banning Holi in the university campus, chief proctor of BHU added that only three places on the campus --- the hospital, the new Vishwanath temple and the roads --- are public places. The previous order banning Holi celebration held true only for these three places.



"Students are playing Holi in the campus. There is no problem with this and so far, we have not received any complaint from any student. Kashi's Holi is world famous so one cannot imagine not having Holi celebrations in the university campus," said the proctor, adding that the previous order was misinterpreted.