When ED comes, IT goes, IT comes, ED goes, says Baghel on raids

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on premises linked to his political advisor and two officers on special duty (OSD), Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel launched a scathing attack on the Modi government and the BJP.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters in Delhi, Baghel said the purpose of the ED raid was to defame and destabilise his government.

“Vinod Verma serves as my political advisor. He is also involved in chalking out strategies for the party… He also overlooks the training programme in the state. If Vinod Verma is disturbed, our programmes will be disturbed, they know,” said Baghel.

The ED on Wednesday conducted a search at the residence of Verma pertaining to a case against Mahadev App — an online gaming platform that allegedly cheated people, totting up transactions close to Rs 5,000 crore.

“ED confiscates mobiles and seizes jewellery, cash and bank accounts. Then they keep the whole family hostage for several days and ask political questions. First, income tax conducted raids, then ED came. Their aim is only to defame the government,” added Baghel.