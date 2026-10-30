Bhutan GLOF sparks flood alert in Bengal, Assam; authorities on high vigilance

In West Bengal, authorities have placed Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri under close watch as concerns grow over the possible impact on downstream areas. Residents living along the Sankosh River, particularly in vulnerable pockets of Kumargram and neighbouring localities, have been advised to move to safer locations as a precaution.

West Bengal Forest Minister Manoj Kumar Oraon urged people living near the river to remain vigilant and cooperate with the administration. Darjeeling MP Raju Bista also appealed to residents across the hills, Terai and Dooars to exercise caution, particularly those living in the Sankosh catchment and along its tributaries.

Meanwhile, disaster response personnel have been deployed in vulnerable locations, including Tufanganj and Boxirhat in Cooch Behar. The Central Water Commission has directed its monitoring stations at Barobisha, Sankosh LRP, Golakganj and Baladoba to keep a close watch on river levels and promptly report any significant changes.

In Assam, Dhubri and other vulnerable districts have also been placed on alert amid concerns over a possible rise in downstream water levels. Residents in areas close to riverbanks have been advised to remain alert and follow official instructions.

Across the border, Bhutan's National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology is closely monitoring water levels along the Mo Chhu at Tashithang and Yebesa. Warning sirens have been activated in vulnerable locations to alert communities about the approaching floodwaters.

While the immediate damage in Bhutan has been reported, the extent of the potential impact downstream in India remains uncertain. Authorities on both sides of the border are continuing to monitor the situation as precautionary measures remain in place.

With agency inputs