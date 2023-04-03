Bhutan king arrives in India for a two-day visit

"Warm welcome to India, Your Majesty! His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck arrived in India a short while ago. His Majesty was received by EAM @DrSJaishankar at the airport," the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.



Bhutan holds strategic importance for India and the defence and security ties between the two countries have seen significant growth in the last few years.