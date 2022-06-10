Bhuvan Bam to appear as lead in new web series 'Taaza Khabar'

Bhuvan Bam said, "I feel grateful that I got to explore a completely new side to wishful thinking with my character in Taaza Khabar. It has been a humbling experience prepping for this character and his antics. As we begin shooting, I'm confident that emoting this character is going to be fun, I already relate to this character so much. To think that I get to play this comical yet emotional character in my very first association with Disney+ Hotstar feels very special."



Director Himank Gaur said, "Receiving miraculous powers is a wish every human being harbours whenever faced with hardships. With 'Taaza Khabar' we relook at the idea of wishful thinking and the consequences it can have if and when granted. Bhuvan Bam brought to this realistic role his own personal flair that I am confident will win over viewers."



The show has been penned by powerful writer duo Hussain and Abbas Dalal. Based on the life of a sanitation worker, the series light-heartedly depicts class-based poverty and the human desire to lead a better life.