Biden interviewed by Special Counsel over classified documents found at his residence: White House

US President Joe Biden has been interviewed over two days by a Special Counsel as part of a probe into his handling of classified documents, the White House has said.

The interview was conducted at the White House on Sunday and Monday, Ian Sams, the spokesperson of the White House Counsel's Office said on Monday.

"The President has been interviewed as part of the investigation being led by Special Counsel Robert Hur. The voluntary interview was conducted at the White House over two days, Sunday and Monday, and concluded Monday," Sams said.

The White House said in January that documents with classified markings were found at Biden’s Delaware home and at a Washington office he used after he was vice president.

"As we have said from the beginning, the President and the White House are cooperating with this investigation, and as it has been appropriate, we have provided relevant updates publicly, being as transparent as we can consistent with protecting and preserving the integrity of the investigation," Sams said.