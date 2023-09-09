Biden will not interact with media in India after bilateral meet with PM Modi: Congress

The Congress on Friday claimed that despite multiple requests by the US President Joe Biden's team, India has not allowed the media to ask questions of him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their bilateral meet.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, taking to microblogging site X, said: "President Biden's team says despite multiple requests India has not allowed media to ask questions of him and Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi after their bilateral meeting. President Biden will now take questions in Vietnam on Sept 11th from the media accompanying him. Not surprising at all. This is how democracy is done Modi-style," he added.