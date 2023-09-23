Bidhuri remarks: Four opposition leaders write to Speaker Om Birla to refer matter to privileges panel

Four opposition leaders from Congress, NCP, TMC and DMK on Friday, 22 September wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla over BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's use of abusive language against BSP member Danish Ali in the House and demanded that the matter be sent to the privileges committee.

In separate letters to the speaker, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Supriya Sule of the NCP, DMK leader Kanimozhi and TMC's Aparupa Poddar said what had happened with Ali is unfortunate and that action should be taken against Bidhuri.

Bidhuri made certain objectionable remarks targeted at Ali on Thursday night, 21 September during a discussion in Lok Sabha on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Ali has also written to the speaker demanding that the matter be sent to the Committee of Privileges.

In his letter, Chowdhury demanded "stringent action as per the rules against Ramesh Bidhuri for using brazenly abusive and unparliamentary words against a Member of a leading political party, Danish Ali, who also happens to be from the minority community".