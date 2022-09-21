Big catch: Nearly 350 kg Heroin worth Rs 1,725 Cr seized in Mumbai

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has made one of the biggest seizures of Heroin from the financial capital Mumbai with the contraband amounting to Rs 1,725 crore in the international market, a senior official said Wednesday.



"A container having more than 22 tonnes of Licorice coated with Heroin has been seized from Nhava Sheva Port, Mumbai," the senior official said.



The official informed that the total quantity of heroin coated on the Licorice is approximately 345 kg.