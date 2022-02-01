Big relief for Future group, SC sets aside HC directions for coercive steps

On January 11, the Future Group submitted before the Supreme Court that Future Retail Ltd. will sink with its 30,000 employees, if it's over Rs 24,000 crore with Reliance Retail fails to reach fruition. Senior advocates Harish Salve and K.V. Viswanathan represented Future in the top court. After hearing detailed arguments, the top court on January 11 reserved the judgment.



Salve submitted that the company is in a precious financial situation due to the Covid pandemic, and if its deal with Reliance is obstructed, then 30,000 employees may lose their jobs. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Future Coupons, submitted the assets of the promoters of the Future Group are hypothecated, and if the deal with Reliance fails to go through then everybody will sink, pointing at thousands of employees.



The Future Coupons and Future Retail have moved the top court challenging the Delhi High Court's single bench March 2021 order, directing attachment of assets of Future group companies and its promoters for breach of Emergency Award by Singapore Tribunal. Both sides have so far filed several cases at various forums, which include the apex court, Delhi High Court, and the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).