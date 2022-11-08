Big shoes to fill after CJI Lalit; hope to continue his good work: Justice Chandrachud

He also said that one does not accept judgeship for monetary requirements or the perquisites as they are all "in vain" if one is not true to the "call of consciousness which leads to these offices".



Justice Chandrachud said that CJI Lalit's demeanour was an example on how "we can remain calm even in the most stressful of solutions", which "reflected his temperament a yearning to reach out to unheard voices".



"As a chief, despite the limitation on time, he has been kind enough to hear every one, take multiple steps to provide solutions while prioritising consultation and deliberation," Justice Chandrachud said.



He also shared his exchange with CJI Lalit on the latter's conversation with a former CJI on how a judge should read a brief, which "left a deep imprint on his mind".



The purpose of a judge reading a brief is to "meet the lawyer" intellectually and not to "beat the lawyer" by way of aggression in court, he shared.



During the event, SCBA vice-president Pradeep Rai also responded to Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's recent statement on the present Supreme Court collegium system for appointment of judges being "opaque", saying the "Bar cannot remain silent".



Rai asserted that the "collegium system is working absolutely nicely" and said "he (law minister) is a political person (but) judges do not have the medium to say something or make a statement".