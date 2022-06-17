Big tech's financial services play poses systemic concerns like overleverage: RBI Governor Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said the entry of big tech firms into the financial sector poses systemic concerns like overleveraging at the borrowers' ends.

The entry of firms like Google, Amazon and Facebook (Meta), referred as big tech companies, also poses question marks around competition and data privacy.

"They (big tech) carry risks, which need to be properly assessed and dealt with," Das said while speaking at Modern BFSI Summit 2022 organised by Financial Express.